BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding expects to take impairment charges of $50,000-$55,000

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group- Updated evaluation of carrying amounts of vessels to determine if there were indicating carrying amounts might not be recovered

* Overseas Shipholding Group- Events have occurred since June 30, indicating carrying amounts of vessels in 2 fleets may not be recoverable as of Sept. 30

* Overseas Shipholding - Expects to recognize impairment charge of about $50,000-$55,000 during quarter ended Sept 30 on two LR1S, an Aframax, a Panamax- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2es40Wt) Further company coverage: