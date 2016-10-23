Rockwell Collins buys B/E Aerospace for $62 per share
Oct 23 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc has struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc for $62 per share in cash and stock, the companies said.
Oct 23 (Reuters) -
* TD Ameritrade and Toronto-Dominion bank are nearing deal to buy online brokerage scottrade financial services for $4 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2euWJYG
Oct 23 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc has struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc for $62 per share in cash and stock, the companies said.
BEIJING, Oct 23 General Motors Co plans to launch a new SUV production line at its joint venture factory in the Chinese central city of Wuhan during the first half of 2017, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, citing company sources.
MILAN, Oct 23 Storage rooms crammed with loan documents have emerged as a hidden front line in Italy's battle to save its banks from the threat of financial crisis.