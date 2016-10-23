BRIEF-Microsoft says British pound prices for on-premises enterprise software to increase by 13 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft- effective january 1, 2017 british pound prices for on-premises enterprise software will increase by 13% to realign close to euro levels

* Microsoft- effective january 1, 2017 most enterprise cloud prices in british pounds will increase by 22% to realign close to euro levels

* Microsoft- pricing change will not apply to consumer software or consumer cloud services

* Microsoft- for business customers, changes will not affect existing orders under annuity volume licensing agreements for products that are subject to price protection Source text : bit.ly/2evbpXU Further company coverage: