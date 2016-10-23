BRIEF-Vitaco updates on FIRB approval for scheme of arrangement

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vitaco Holdings Ltd :

* Foreign investment review board and prc regulatory approvals received

* Vitaco-siic medical science and technology (group) has received approval from sasac to implement scheme

* Vitaco - firb approved acquisition of vitaco by siic medical science and technology (group) limited and pv zeus limited

* Continues to unanimously recommend that vitaco shareholders vote in favour of scheme, in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: