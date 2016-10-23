FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Genworth financial announces preliminary charges of $400 to $450 mln for Q3
October 23, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genworth financial announces preliminary charges of $400 to $450 mln for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth financial announces preliminary charges for the third quarter

* Announces preliminary charges for q3 $400 to $450 million pre-tax increase to long term care insurance claim reserves

* Genworth financial -expects to increase ltc claim reserves by about $400 to $450 million pre-tax resulting in an after-tax charge to earnings of $260 to $300 million for q3

* Anticipates updated claim reserves assumptions will impact our margins

* Expects that future rate action plans and other management actions will help mitigate anticipated impact

* Genworth financial expects to record non-cash charge of $275 to $325 million related to deferred tax assets that are not expected to be utilized before expiration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

