Oct 24 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd

* Coupon rate for RMB1 billion principal amount of series 1 of domestic bonds has been fixed at 3.20% per annum, with a tenure of 4 years

* Coupon rate for RMB2 billion principal amount of series 2 of domestic bonds has been fixed at 3.90% per annum, with a tenure of 7 years