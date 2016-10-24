FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-SHC Capital Asia entered into sale and purchase agreement
October 24, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SHC Capital Asia entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - SHC Capital Asia Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with Yoma Strategic Investments, first myanmar investment company and exemplary ventures

* Deal for consideration to be satisfied by issuance and allotment of new ordinary shares at issue price of S$0.263 per consideration share

* Pursuant to SPA, parties agree that purchase consideration for sale shares payable by company shall be s$70.7 million

* Co has appointed primepartners corporate finance . As its financial adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

