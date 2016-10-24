FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical buys cancer project from Karo Pharma
October 24, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical buys cancer project from Karo Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Karo Pharma have entered into an agreement concerning Karo Pharma's cancer project KB9520, which has shown promising results in pre-clinical models for a number of different types of cancer

* Oasmia acquires the project and strengthens its oncology project portfolio

* Karo Pharma receives 3,080,000 newly issued shares as a down payment corresponding to a value of MSEK 25

* Additionally, Oasmia will pay Karo Pharma 20% of all future revenues generated by the project for Oasmia

* Oasmia will continue the development process and will be responsible for all project expenses

Source texts for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

