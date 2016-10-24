FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical announces private placement of new shares
#Healthcare
October 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical announces private placement of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Announces Private Placement Of New Shares announces the launch of a private placement of new shares through a directed new share issue to international institutional investors and qualified investors in Sweden

* The price of the New Shares will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure

* intends to use proceeds from the Private Placement to strengthen the working capital as well as finance the continued operations and further development of additional human and veterinary products based on the XR17 technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

