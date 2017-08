BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SMN Q3 net profit up at NOK 414 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN :

* 9-month net interest income 1.39 billion Norwegian crowns ($168.03 million) versus 1.40 billion crowns year ago

* 9-month net profit 1.19 billion crowns versus 1.12 billion crowns year ago

* 9-month loan losses 417 million crowns versus 112 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net interest income 449 million crowns versus 466 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 414 million crowns versus 248 million crowns year ago

* Says group's target of CET1 ratio of 14.5 pct Dec. 31, 2016 is expected to be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2721 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)