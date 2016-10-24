CORRECTED-BRIEF-Binckbank Q3 net interest income 6.9 mln euros

(Corrects net interest income figure in headline)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Adjusted net earnings per share in Q3 at 0.11 euro, unchanged versus Q2

* Partnership with Safened in preparation of introduction of savings broker product in Netherlands

* Net interest income in Q3 rose by 18 pct driven by investments in Dutch residential mortgages (Q3 404.9 million euros ($440.13 million))

* 9M adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders 23.0 million euros versus 44.0 million euros year ago