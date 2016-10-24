FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Binckbank Q3 net interest income 6.9 mln euros
October 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Binckbank Q3 net interest income 6.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net interest income figure in headline)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Adjusted net earnings per share in Q3 at 0.11 euro, unchanged versus Q2

* Partnership with Safened in preparation of introduction of savings broker product in Netherlands

* Net interest income in Q3 rose by 18 pct driven by investments in Dutch residential mortgages (Q3 404.9 million euros ($440.13 million))

* 9M adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders 23.0 million euros versus 44.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
