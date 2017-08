Oct 24 (Reuters) - Remgro Ltd :

* Results of rights issue

* Rights issue consisted of an offer of 48 110 637 new Remgro ordinary shares in ratio of 10 rights issue shares for every 100 ordinary shares

* Rights issue at a subscription price of R192.50 per rights issue share

* Aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of R9.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)