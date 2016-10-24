BRIEF-Xbrane Biopharma expects GMP approval of Spherotide production facility in Q1 2017

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Announces positive outcome of inspection from Italian Medicines Agency - GMP approval of Xbrane's Spherotide production facility is expected in Q1 2017

* GMP approval will enable co to ship its first commercial batch of Spherotide at value of 7 million Swedish crowns ($784,903) in Q1 2017

* Upon approval Xbrane will ship its first commercial batch of Spherotide to its distribution partner in Middle East

* Distribution deals for other regions are expected during Q1-Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9183 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)