Oct 24 (Reuters) - MedCap AB (publ) :

* Earnings for Q2 expected to be lower than expected

* Sees Q2 EBITDA to be of 5 million - 7 million Swedish crowns ($560,588 - $784,824) versus 18.3 million crowns year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2eJrruO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9192 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)