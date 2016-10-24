FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software 9-month sales up 7 pct at 127.6 million euros
October 24, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software 9-month sales up 7 pct at 127.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* 9-month sales amounted to 127.59 million euros ($138.84 million) (py: 119.30 million euros / +6.9 pct)

* 9-month group EBIT climbed to 8.35 million euros (py: 5.71 million euros / +46 pct

* 9-month net profit after minority shares jumped by 79 pct to 4.47 million euros (py: 2.49 million euros)

* Full year 2.7-3.2 million euros surplus seems to be achievable, resulting in a 15.5-16.0 million euros (py: 12.8 million euros / +21-25 pct) EBITDA 2016 target

* 9-month operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate 10.80 million euros (py: 8.92 million euros / +21 pct), with 7.03 million euros (py: 5.56 million euros / +26 pct)

* FY net profit after minority shares should come in at 6.8-7.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

