10 months ago
BRIEF-SGS divests stack emission and environmental laboratory activity in Randburg
#Switzerland Market Report
October 24, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SGS divests stack emission and environmental laboratory activity in Randburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - SGS SA

* Following a strategic review of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) operations in South Africa due to the oil, gas and mining downturn, SGS has decided to divest its stack emission and environmental laboratory activity operating out of Randburg, Johannesburg

* Effective Oct. 1, 2016, SGS has therefore transferred part of its EHS operations in South Africa to Skyside, a South African monitoring company

* SGS says it remains committed to growing its EHS division in the rest of Africa Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
