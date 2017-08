Oct 24 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Altice announces successful refinancing at its Suddenlink credit pool, pricing $815 million of term loans

* This latest refinancing at Suddenlink brings the total amount of debt refinanced across the Altice group in 2016 to just over 21 billion euros equivalent