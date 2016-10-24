BRIEF-Famous Brands six month HEPS up 71 pct to 411 cents

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd

* Six-Month revenue up 23 pct to r2.45 billion 2015: r1.9 billion

* Six month operating profit before exceptional items up 17 pct to r404 million 2015: r347 million

* Six month net asset value up 14 pct to 1 728 cents per share 2015: 1 512 cents per share

* Famous brands - basic EPS and HEPS, excluding exceptional items, improved 12 pct to 271 CPER share (2015: 242 cents) and 270 cper share (2015: 241 cents) respectively

* Six month headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 71 pct to 411 cents (2015: 241 cents)