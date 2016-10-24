FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Famous Brands six month HEPS up 71 pct to 411 cents
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Famous Brands six month HEPS up 71 pct to 411 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd

* Six-Month revenue up 23 pct to r2.45 billion 2015: r1.9 billion

* Six month operating profit before exceptional items up 17 pct to r404 million 2015: r347 million

* Six month net asset value up 14 pct to 1 728 cents per share 2015: 1 512 cents per share

* Famous brands - basic EPS and HEPS, excluding exceptional items, improved 12 pct to 271 CPER share (2015: 242 cents) and 270 cper share (2015: 241 cents) respectively

* Six month headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 71 pct to 411 cents (2015: 241 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.