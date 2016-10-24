FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Russia's banking system to stable from negative
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Russia's banking system to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes outlook on Russia's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's- outlook expresses moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Russia over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Russia's banking system - expects problem loans of rated banks to rise to an average of 14%-15% of total loans over next 12-18 months

* Moody's - slow economic recovery and stabilisation of macroeconomic indicators in russia will support the operating environment for Russian banks

* Moody's - Russian banks are likely to post positive net profitability in 2016 and show a gradual improvement over the outlook horizon

* Moody's on Russia's banking system - asset quality will likely to continue to deteriorate, albeit more slowly Source text: bit.ly/2ewG7Sb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.