10 months ago
October 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Melker Schorling says to leave his board positions in the spring of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Melker Schorling AB

* Melker Schorling says will leave his board positions in the spring of 2017

* Says "due to gradually deteriorating health, I will leave my board positions at the Annual General Meetings in the spring of 2017

* Says "I am happy to already now be able to inform you that we will propose to welcome back Carl-Henric Svanberg to MSAB's board of directors at Annual General Meeting in spring

* Says "we will together with the nomination committees present proposals of new chairmen of the boards in MSAB, Hexagon, AAK and Hexpol during the next couple of months

* Says "At the annual general meeting we will propose Sofia Schorling Hogberg to be Vice Chairman of the Board in MSAB next to Mikael Ekdahl. Märta Schörling Andreen will continue as a member of the board in MSAB, Hexpol and AAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

