Oct 24 (Reuters) - Camurus AB :

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Camurus announced expansion of their collaboration and license agreement from 2014 to include buprenorphine combination product

* Says first drug candidate within expanded scope, (CAM2058), is extended release injectable combination of buprenorphine and granisetron in FluidCrystal injection depot technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)