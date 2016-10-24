BRIEF-Plus500 Q3 EBITDA margin 43 pct vs 37 pct in H1

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Q3 trading update

* Has reported another consistent quarter's trading, in line with trading reported at time of half year results

* Improvement in EBITDA margin from 37 pct in H1 2016 to 43 pct in Q3 2016

* Q3 2016, ARPU stood at $1,107 compared to $1,037 in Q2 2016 and $1,534 in Q3 2015

* AUAC for Q3 2016 was $1,300 compared to $1,347 in Q2 2016 and $1,468 in Q3 2015, and stands at $1,320 for nine months ended 30 September 2016

* Has entered Q4 2016 with positive momentum and board believes company is on track to meet market expectations

