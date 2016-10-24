FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Plus500 Q3 EBITDA margin 43 pct vs 37 pct in H1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Plus500 Q3 EBITDA margin 43 pct vs 37 pct in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Q3 trading update

* Has reported another consistent quarter's trading, in line with trading reported at time of half year results

* Improvement in EBITDA margin from 37 pct in H1 2016 to 43 pct in Q3 2016

* Q3 2016, ARPU stood at $1,107 compared to $1,037 in Q2 2016 and $1,534 in Q3 2015

* AUAC for Q3 2016 was $1,300 compared to $1,347 in Q2 2016 and $1,468 in Q3 2015, and stands at $1,320 for nine months ended 30 September 2016

* Has entered Q4 2016 with positive momentum and board believes company is on track to meet market expectations

* Remain on track to achieve our expectations for year as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.