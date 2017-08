Oct 24 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Specifies 2016 outlook

* Sees pre-tax loss of between 21-25 million Danish crowns ($6.73 million), without planned rights issue

* Sees positive transfer result for 2016 in range of 0-5 million crowns

* Sees 2016 net loss of between 28-32 million crowns ($1 = 6.8399 Danish crowns)