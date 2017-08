Oct 24 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* For 9 months of 2016, consolidated net profit was 257 thousand euros ($279,487.50) versus 270 thousand euros y/y

* For 9 months of 2016, revenue was 387 thousand euros versus 339 thousand euros y/y