Oct 24 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Raises 24.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.76 million) through exercise of warrants

* In total 3.2 million warrants of both series were exercised, resulting in utilization of over 98 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9159 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)