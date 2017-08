Oct 24 (Reuters) - HiQ International AB says:

* Wins significant framework agreement with the Stockholm County Council (SLL)

* The framework agreement is signed for 18 months with an option to extend for 18 more.

* The areas included are Inquiry & Analysis, Systems development & Systems integration, Implementation & Liquidation, and Security. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)