10 months ago
BRIEF-Tsim Sha Tsui Properties updates on formation of JV for development of land in Hong Kong
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tsim Sha Tsui Properties updates on formation of JV for development of land in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties - Government Of Hong Kong accepted tender offer from jv in respect of acquisition of land at a land premium of HK$2.53 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties-project costs are expected to be approximately HK$3.30 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties -project costs, are expected to be approximately HK$3.3 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd - any profit derived from development of land will be ultimately shared by sino land and empire group on a 60:40 basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

