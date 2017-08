Oct 24 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue of 932.2 million rgt versus 1.16 billion rgt; net profit of 212.6 million rgt versus 256.1 million rgt

* Board of directors has declared a third interim dividend of 55.00 sen per share

* Remains concerned with legal volumes continuing to be impacted by current rampant illegal cigarette trade

