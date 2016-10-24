FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hexagon CEO says work continues with "business as usual" after news of chairman stepping down
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hexagon CEO says work continues with "business as usual" after news of chairman stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in e-mail to Reuters after news of Hexagon board chairman Melker Schorling stepping down:

* Hexagon CEO Rollen on news of chairman Schorling stepping down says "work with Hexagon continues with business as usual"

* Hexagon CEO Rollen says " I will keep on driving Hexagon forward as CEO and Melker Schorling will continue as chairman until the annual general meeting this spring when we present our new chairman"

* Hexagon CEO Rollen says "after that he will continue as an advisor and friend to me, both when it comes to hexagon and our private investment company" Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

