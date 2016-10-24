FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings says 9-mnth turnover hk$23.68 billion vs hk$24.44 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* 9-Mnth turnover hk$23.68 billion versus hk$24.44 billion

* Tcl multimedia technology holdings ltd- board does not recommend payment of any dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016

* Group is confident that it will be able to achieve lcd tv sales volume target of 20.00 million sets for year of 2016

* Nine months profit attributable to owners of parent hk$147 million versus loss of hk$302 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

