FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-CTI Biopharma says reacquired worldwide rights to develop, commercialize Pacritinib
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CTI Biopharma says reacquired worldwide rights to develop, commercialize Pacritinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp

* Says has reacquired worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Pacritinib

* Says in addition, Baxalta will pay to company a one-time cash payment of about $10.3 million as reimbursement for certain expenses

* CTI Biopharma - In exchange has agreed to provide one-time payment to Baxalta upon first regulatory approval or any pricing and reimbursement approvals of a product containing Pacritinib

* CTI Biopharma says it has also agreed not to transfer, license, sublicense or otherwise grant rights with respect to intellectual property of Pacritinib Source: (bit.ly/2exlW6z) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.