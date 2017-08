BRIEF-Gilead presents results from Phase 3 studies

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead presents results from Phase 3 studies evaluating switching to Descovy (FTC/TAF)-based regimens from Truvada(FTC/TDF)-based regimens

* Gilead says Descovy (FTC/TAF)-based regimens show comparable efficacy, improved renal and bone laboratory parameters versus Truvada (ftc/tdf)-based regimens

* Results demonstrated regimens containing Descovy to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing Truvada