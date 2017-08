Oct 24 (Reuters) - Boyner Perakende

* Unit Beymen Magazacilik and Aymarka Magazacilik secures $170 million syndication credit

* Final maturity of the syndication is 5 years, average maturity is 3 years

* Credit will be used to finance new investments and business capital of Boyner Group Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)