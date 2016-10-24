BRIEF-VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 24 Toronto-Dominion Bank :
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's fourth quarter earnings
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - expects TD Ameritrade's Q4 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately CDN$93 million to fiscal 2016 Q4 net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it and Toronto-Dominion Bank would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion, combining two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S