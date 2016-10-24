BRIEF-Access National Corp and Middleburg Financial Corp announce strategic merger

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Middleburg Financial Corp -

* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial Corporation announce strategic merger

* Middleburg Financial Corp - transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Transaction represents a value of $32.51 per share of Middleburg common stock and $233.1 million in aggregate

* Middleburg Financial Corp - new company projects 14.0 percent annual cost savings of combined expense base, to be fully realized in 2018

* Middleburg Financial Corp says combined holding company will be access national corporation

* Middleburg shareholders to get a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3314 access national shares for each share of Middleburg common stock owned

* Middleburg Financial - board of directors for new holding company will include 7 members of current access national board and 6 members of current middleburg board

* Middleburg Financial Corp - merger agreement was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Middleburg board chairman John Lee will serve as chairman of combined company's board of directors

* Access National shareholders will own 53.5 percent and Middleburg shareholders will own 46.5 percent of combined entity

* Transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for middleburg shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: