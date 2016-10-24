BRIEF-TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade's Q4 results
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's fourth quarter earnings
Oct 24 Middleburg Financial Corp -
* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial Corporation announce strategic merger
* Middleburg Financial Corp - transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Transaction represents a value of $32.51 per share of Middleburg common stock and $233.1 million in aggregate
* Middleburg Financial Corp - new company projects 14.0 percent annual cost savings of combined expense base, to be fully realized in 2018
* Middleburg Financial Corp says combined holding company will be access national corporation
* Middleburg shareholders to get a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3314 access national shares for each share of Middleburg common stock owned
* Middleburg Financial - board of directors for new holding company will include 7 members of current access national board and 6 members of current middleburg board
* Middleburg Financial Corp - merger agreement was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Middleburg board chairman John Lee will serve as chairman of combined company's board of directors
* Access National shareholders will own 53.5 percent and Middleburg shareholders will own 46.5 percent of combined entity
* Transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for middleburg shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it and Toronto-Dominion Bank would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion, combining two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages.
