Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust -

* Maintained DPU at 1.86 cents for 2Q FY16/17 and 3.71 cents for 1H FY16/17

* Q2 gross revenue S$91.6 million, up 4.7 percent

* Q2 net property income S$76.8 million, up 5.3 percent