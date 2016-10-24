BRIEF-Camping World's unit to initiate process for new term loan B facility

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc :

* Camping World Holdings - on Oct 24, co's unit announced intention to initiate syndication process for new term loan B facility and new revolving facility

* Camping World - intention to initiate syndication process to refinance existing term loan B facility pursuant to a new credit agreement - SEC filing

* Camping World - new term loan B facility principal amount of $645 million; new revolving facility expected to be available up to principal amount of $35 million

* Camping World - maturity date of new term loan B facility is 7 years & new revolving facility is 5 years after closing date of new credit facility