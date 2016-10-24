FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Idea Cellular Sept-qtr blended mobile data ARPU at 130 rupees
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular Sept-qtr blended mobile data ARPU at 130 rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd :

* Sept quarter blended mobile data ARPU 130 rupees

* Net debt at quarter end 364 billion rupees

* Says hyper competition in the industry is resulting in slow revenue growth trends

* Preparatory work on Idea branded digital content services is in full swing

* Expects to launch Idea branded games services in Q3 FY17 and Idea movies & music services & messenger app in subsequent quarters Source text: bit.ly/2eg5HHK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

