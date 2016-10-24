FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Idea Cellular Sept qtr consol profit after tax down about 88 pct
October 24, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular Sept qtr consol profit after tax down about 88 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd

* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 914.6 million rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 92.99 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.55 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd - consol net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 7.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 86.72 billion rupees

* Idea Cellular Ltd says data usage per subcriber increased to 694 MB in Q2FY17 Source text - (bit.ly/2eZTZnX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

