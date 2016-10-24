FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US says an OEM announced recalls on some of its smartphones
October 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says an OEM announced recalls on some of its smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US Inc - during quarter ended and subsequent to Sept 30, a handset OEM announced recalls on certain of its smartphone devices

* T-Mobile US - as a result, co recorded no revenue associated with the device sales to customers and impaired the devices to their net realizable value

* T-Mobile US - the OEM has agreed to reimburse T-Mobile, as such, co has recorded an amount due from oem as an offset to loss recorded in cost of equipment sales Source text: (bit.ly/2exCs6x) Further company coverage:

