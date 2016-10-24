BRIEF-SS&C to acquire leading advisor CRM Solution, Salentica
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc says Salentica will operate as a business unit under SS&C and acquisition will add 30 employees
Oct 24 Entegra Financial Corp
* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia
* Entegra financial says will assume approximately $150 million in deposits with option to purchase up to $5 million in loans
* Entegra says transaction is expected to accrete $0.24 to earnings per share during first year
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. releases third quarter 2016 results
Oct 24 The Seaway Pipeline Co shut down part of its pipeline system following a leak of crude oil in Cushing, Oklahoma on Monday, said Enterprise Products Partners LP , which operates the pipeline in a venture with Enbridge Inc.