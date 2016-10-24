BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
* Rait Financial Trust announces new independent chairman of the board of trustees
Oct 24 Ferro Corp :
* Ferro announces new directors and management appointments
* Ferro Corp - with addition of Ross and Spizzo, Ferro's board now consists of eight directors
* Andrew M. Ross and Allen A. Spizzo have been appointed to board of directors, effective as of October 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entegra financial announces further expansion with purchase of 2 branches in Northern Georgia
* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees