BRIEF-SS&C to acquire leading advisor CRM Solution, Salentica
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc says Salentica will operate as a business unit under SS&C and acquisition will add 30 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Trinseo Sa :
* Additional capacity is expected to be online in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc says Salentica will operate as a business unit under SS&C and acquisition will add 30 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. releases third quarter 2016 results
Oct 24 The Seaway Pipeline Co shut down part of its pipeline system following a leak of crude oil in Cushing, Oklahoma on Monday, said Enterprise Products Partners LP , which operates the pipeline in a venture with Enbridge Inc.