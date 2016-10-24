FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sagard Capital, Fairfax enter confidentiality agreement regarding Performance Sports
October 24, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sagard Capital, Fairfax enter confidentiality agreement regarding Performance Sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Sagard Capital Partners L.P - Sagard Capital, Fairfax Financial Holdings entered confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group

* Sagard Capital Partners - Sagard Capital, Performance Sports Group have discussed possibility of Sagard Capital proposing potential restructurings plans

* Sagard Capital Partners - Expects to continue discussions with additional potential sources of financing and/or co-investors for any potential deal

* Sagard Capital - Discussed possibility of Sagard Capital, Fairfax acting together with respect to proposals for potential Performance Sports Group deal

* Sagard Capital - Continues to beneficially own and control an aggregate of 7.7 million common shares of Performance Sports Group

* Sagard Capital - Likely that, if proposal to effect any deal with Performance Sports Group is made, it will proceed with Fairfax and/or one of its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

