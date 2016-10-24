FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sohu.Com unit enters into a loan agreement
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sohu.Com unit enters into a loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc

* Sohu.Com Inc- on october 24, 2016 unit entered into a loan agreement - sec filing

* Sohu.Com - pursuant to agreement sohu media may borrow from time to time from Amazgame up to RMB1.0 billion

* Sohu.Com - first request for an advance under loan agreement must be made on or prior to December 31, 2016

* Sohu.Com - requests for further advances under loan agreement may be made for one year following initial advance

* Sohu.Com - maturity date for principal and accrued interest for each advance under loan agreement will be one year from date of each such advance Source text - bit.ly/2dP5Ty7 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
