Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar - World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended September down 18 percent - SEC filing

* Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended September up 3 percent

* Caterpillar Inc - North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Sept 2016 down 23 percent Source: (bit.ly/2enFdHN) Further company coverage: