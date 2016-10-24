US STOCKS-Wall St touches two-week high on deals, strong earnings
* Third-qtr earnings expected to grow after four qrtrs of losses
Oct 24 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Jacobs relocates global headquarters to dallas
* Jacobs engineering group inc says has moved its headquarters from pasadena, california to dallas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third-qtr earnings expected to grow after four qrtrs of losses
* North American rollout of Identity Check Mobile, a new payment technology application that uses biometrics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. oil and gas industry workers have contributed only slightly more money to the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton than to Republican Donald Trump since the two clinched their parties' nominations for the White House, according to Reuters' review of federal disclosures.