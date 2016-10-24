FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Unilife Corp implemented cost reduction measures
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Unilife Corp implemented cost reduction measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Unilife Corp :

* Unilife Corp - implemented cost reduction measures

* Unilife Corp - reduced workforce to approximately 140 employees

* Unilife Corp - sublet a portion of office space in king of prussia, pa

* Unilife Corp - internal investigation complete; business restructured to prioritize wearable injector customer programs

* Unilife Corp - Amgen has purchased a $10 million senior secured convertible note

* Unilife Corp - investigation has not identified any additional financial loss other than was already identified in july 28, 2016 form 8-k

* $5 million balance of $15 million convertible note is contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2017

* Unilife corp- an additional $10 million senior secured convertible note contemplated to be purchased by Amgen in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.