10 months ago
BRIEF-Skynet Group updates on cooperation agreement with an airline company
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Skynet Group updates on cooperation agreement with an airline company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Skynet Group Ltd :

* Skynet group ltd- shenzhen donica entered into another cooperation agreement with airline

* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement, annual guaranteed minimum payment from shenzhen donica to airline has been substantially reduced

* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement shenzhen donica is entitled to higher profit sharing ratio for revenue by in- flight wlan,wifi connection equipment business

* Skynet group ltd- term of 2016 cooperation agreement is three years commencing from 24 october 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
