BRIEF-Skynet Group updates on cooperation agreement with an airline company

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Skynet Group Ltd :
* Skynet group ltd- shenzhen donica entered into another cooperation agreement with airline
* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement, annual guaranteed minimum payment from shenzhen donica to airline has been substantially reduced
* Skynet - pursuant to 2016 cooperation agreement shenzhen donica is entitled to higher profit sharing ratio for revenue by in- flight wlan,wifi connection equipment business
* Skynet group ltd- term of 2016 cooperation agreement is three years commencing from 24 october 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: